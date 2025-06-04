Miles Kane to play final show at Sheffield's The Leadmill as it prepares to close down Miles Kane will play the final concert at The Leadmill in Sheffield on June 27. SHARE SHARE Miles Kane will pull the curtain down on The Leadmill in Sheffield

Miles Kane is set to bid farewell to Sheffield's The Leadmill venue with a special headline gig.

The iconic venue in the north of England - which has hosted gigs by huge names including Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Oasis, and The Strokes - has been handed an eviction notice by its landlord and indie legend Miles is set to play one last show at the venue he has a storied history with on June 27.

Several concerts will take place before the venue closes its doors with The Leadmill also set to host sold-out shows from the likes of The K’s and Milburn frontman Joe Carnall Jnr.

Miles first performed at the venue as a solo artist on his debut album tour in 2011 and has gone on to sell out the venue a further four times as a solo performer, most recently in December 2023.

At the age of 21, the singer-songwriter performed there as a part of The Little Flames - opening for local heroes the Arctic Monkeys.

Miles would later form The Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2007.

Tickets for the final gig will be limited to only 900 and go on sale June 6 at 10am from The Leadmill website.

Ben Hartley, Live Promoter, commented: "Miles has been a cherished friend of The Leadmill for well over a decade. After the support he has shown us throughout our eviction campaign and the countless memories of sold-out shows throughout the years, it feels entirely fitting that he joins us one last time to add a remarkable full stop to The Leadmill’s concert history."