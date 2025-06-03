Liam Gallagher stuns fans by claiming Oasis won't perform fan-favourite Oasis fans have been left disappointed after Liam Gallagher claimed a fan-favourite won't be performed on the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher has claimed fan-favourite 'Acquiesce' won't be played on their reunion tour

Liam Gallagher has left Oasis fans stunned by claiming the Britpop legends won't be including 'Acquiesce' in their 'Oasis Live '25 Tour' setlist.

Frontman Liam and guitarist Noel Gallagher are set to perform together for the first time in 16 years at rehearsals on Tuesday (03.06.25) - ahead of the tour kicking off on July 4 in Cardiff.

Responding to a fan on X, Liam confirmed: "Yes Rasta D I’m in Tuesday to blow there minds (sic)."

Liam has also been answering fans' questions about what songs will be played by the band.

He confirmed that 'Rock N Roll Star' is "getting played".

However, 'Acquiesce', which Liam performed at his solo shows with female backing singers, didn't make the cut.





One fan asked: "You gonna sing Acquiesce with Noel at the Heaton park gigs for us Liam?"

To which, Liam replied: "That's not on the list, sorry."

That’s not on the list sorry — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 14, 2025

Disappointed fans chimed in: "You can’t do this to us."

Another wrote: "Better get it sorted Liam be a lot of disappointed fans if that don’t make the set. Wonderwall can do one."

It is, however, worth taking everything Liam says on X with a pinch of salt.

'Acquiesce' was the B-side to Oasis' first UK number-one single, 1995's 'Some Might Say', and featured dual vocals from the Gallagher brothers.

Oasis split in 2009, when Noel left the band over a backstage fight with his sibling at Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

He said in a statement at the time: “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

However, the Gallagher siblings thrilled fans last year, when they announced Oasis’ comeback after 15 years.

They wrote on X: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."