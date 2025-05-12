Liam Gallagher confirms Oasis setlist is done and won't include this track... Liam Gallagher has revealed one song that has not made the cut on the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'. SHARE SHARE Oasis have nailed down their setlist for the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'

Liam Gallagher has confirmed the setlist for the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour' is "done".

When one fan asked the frontman of the legendary Britpop group if he could persuade his brother, guitarist Noel Gallagher, to put 'Hey Now' on the setlist, he informed them that it was too late; it's done and dusted.

He wrote back on X: "The setlist is done and I’m afraid it didn’t make it now don’t take it personally and call me hurty names as it’s not my fault we can’t play them all. (sic)"

Noel famously disliked the (What's the Story) Morning Glory?' track and even compared it to 'I Hope, I Think, I Know' from 1997's 'Be Here Now', insisting it's "too pop".

He told Q Magazine: “I liked the demo, but it’s too pop for me now. I’m slowing down. It reminds me of the Buzzcocks, but I think it’s going to be like ‘Hey Now’ on Morning Glory — the one that nobody mentions.”

Liam recently teased that Oasis will play 'Hello' at their first shows in 16 years, which kick off on July 4 in Cardiff.

Some people claimed the opener to 1995 album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' wouldn't be included because of its references to Gary Glitter's track 'Hello, I'm Back Again', but that won't stop them playing it.

He replied to an X user: "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."

The 'Wonderwall' singer also confirmed that 'Round Are Way' - which is a B-side from the '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' era - and 'Standing On the Shoulders of Giants' hit 'Go Let It Out' will be on the setlist.

Liam also offered some insight into how the tracklist for the tour will be decided.

Quizzed on whether he or Noel will take the lead - or if it'll be a "joint decision" - he claimed: "Noel is the BOSS."

One fan appears to be close to guessing the final set, as Liam admitted the suggestion - which included their last number one single to date, 'The Importance of Being Idle' - is "not far off" what fans will be treated to.