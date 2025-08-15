Zara Larsson gets pulses racing on sexy anthem Crush Zara Larsson is back with a bittersweet banger to dance away your heartbreak. SHARE SHARE Zara Larsson plays with fire on pop banger Crush

Zara Larsson is back with the club-ready banger Crush.

The Swedish pop powerhouse has dropped the latest single from her forthcoming album, Midnight Sun, due out September 26.

Co-written by Larsson alongside Helena Gao, Margo XS, and longtime collaborator MNEK, Crush is a masterclass in emotional duality. It opens with soft tones and a shuffling beat, gradually building into a pulsing, determined rhythm as Zara wrestles with temptation and loyalty.

The lyrics cut deep: “Then it hits me like reality, I can’t lose him to a fantasy / It ain’t heartbreak, but it still hurts enough / Oh baby I’m crushed, it will never be us / That’s why they call it a crush, it will never be love.”

A music video is due imminently.

The album's title track saw huge names use it to soundtrack clips on TikTok, including Renee Rapp, Kylie Jenner, PinkPanthress, Ariana Grande and Halle Berry.





Zara released the lead single, Pretty Ugly, back in April.

When it came to the title track for her new album, Zara had spent years working on it and scrapped a number of concepts.

She recently told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast: “I’ve probably written five songs called Midnight Sun. I’m like, ‘I like that title. I really want it. Because it just reminds me of home. And also I think the more I travel and the older I get, I wanna be reminded of home and my roots and a Swedish summer night.”

Meanwhile, the Never Forget You hitmaker admitted she regrets leaving four years between her previous albums, 2017's So Good and 2021's Poster Girl and admitted she scrapped a lot of material during that time period because she didn't feel it was good enough.

She said: “I think it’s probably one of my biggest mistakes to have had such a huge gap between my albums.

“I definitely had that because I felt so pressured of having to have this huge commercial follow up. I must have had five albums in those four years that I was just like, ‘No, no, no, not good enough. Let’s start over.'”

The 27-year-old singer also admitted she pays no attention to what her fellow artists are doing and deliberately avoids new music when she's in the recording studio.

She said: “Honestly, I don’t really give a f*** what other people are doing.

"[When I'm recording] I usually go into podcast mode, like I listen to a lot of podcasts and a lot of ASMR and just kind of tune out from what everyone else is releasing and doing. The trends of music go up and down.”











