Zara Larsson wants to collaborate with Tate McRae Zara Larsson is supporting Tate McRae on her Miss Possessive tour in North America and South America, and Zara would love to collaborate with her in the future.

Zara Larsson would love to do a “joint album” with Tate McRae.

The 27-year-old Swedish pop star - who is supporting Tate on her Miss Possessive tour in North America and South America - thinks the Greedy hitmaker is "so talented" and would be up for collaborating with her.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (15.06.25), Zara said: "I would love to collaborate with Tate.

"What if we like do this [Summertime Ball] on tour and make a joint album?

"I really would [love to collaborate with Tate]. I think she's so talented."

