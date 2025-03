Were you there? Zara Larsson was pretty in pink as she performed at London's Roundhouse in 2024 Zara Larsson put on an energetic performance at London's Roundhouse in February 2024. SHARE SHARE





















Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson brought her VENUS Tour to London's Roundhouse in February 2024.

The star performed some of the biggest hits of her career so far - including 'Symphony' and 'Lush Life' - in front of an excited crowd.

In case you missed the gig, here's what happened.

Read on...