Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are in a 'wonderful place' on Oasis Live '25 tour Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are sharing a "positive energy" between them on the Oasis Live '25 tour, Cast frontman John Power - whose band is the opening act - has shared. SHARE SHARE Liam and Noel Gallagher on stage at Wembley Stadium on July 25

Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are in a "wonderful place" on their reunion tour, Cast frontman John Power has revealed.

The brothers reformed their band for the Oasis Live '25 tour 16 years after Noel quit following a backstage bust-up before a Paris festival in 2009.

John's group Cast are the opening act on the tour and he says backstage the bond between the two siblings is as strong as it's ever been.

In an interview with Vulture, John said: "Noel and Liam seem to be in an absolutely wonderful place. They both genuinely … well, of course they want to be there, but you can feel the positive energy. It’s all going hunky-dory.

John, 57, says Liam, 52, has a laser like focus on making the concerts as good as they can be and he is doing everything he can to ensure his voice is in top condition for every one of the mammoth shows.

He shared: "He’s very, very focused at the moment. I know that this tour means a hell of a lot, if not the world, to him. He’s doing everything to make sure that he can go on. The worst thing is if you’re tired, because your voice gets knackered and a bit strained. He’s in top form at the moment. Whatever he’s doing, he’s doing the right things because his voice sounds absolutely wonderful.

"The only rule is that Liam is singing. I know Liam’s voice pretty well. I haven’t heard him sing as good as this for over a decade. It’s bright and roaring. The tone of his voice is very much heyday Oasis. Whatever he’s doing, he’s keeping it all fresh.

"He’s in a good mood and a good place."

Cast's John Power performing at Wembley Stadium on the Oasis Live '25 tour





John - who has known the Oasis brothers for over 30 years - says that everyone backstage, including fellow support act Richard Ashcroft, is in great spirits and Noel, 58, is "Zen-like" each night.

He said: "Noel looks Zen-like and expressive.

"Joey Waronker, the American guy who’s stepped in on the drums, he’s got the right feel. I wasn’t quite aware of his type of drumming, but he’s fitting in great with the band. With us, Richard Ashcroft, and Oasis, you’ve got three northern-soul rock-and-roll bands. Everyone’s loosening up for the occasion."

Alright singer John has been wearing a bucket hat on stage after being inspired by Liam's own hats and the sea of bucket hats in the crowd at the shows so far.

He said: "I’ve been wearing a bucket hat from day one. Firstly, because I’ve got messy hair and sometimes it contains the wayward head of hair that I have. Secondly, we’ve got this rock-and-roll militia vibe at the moment. It’s a bit like Apocalypse Now, a few fatigues and a bucket hat.

"Liam wore an amazing one the other day, actually, and he was very keen to let people know it was a jumbo-cord bucket hat. I’ve just got a very nice denim Japanese bucket hat. But there’s a lot of bucket hats knocking around in the audience as well.

The Oasis Live '25 tour continues with two more nights at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday (02.08.25) and Sunday (03.08.25) before moving on to Edinburgh and Dublin and then North America.



