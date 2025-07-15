Richard Ashcroft announces huge headline show at Manchester’s Co-op Live Richard Ashcroft has announced a huge solo arena show at Co-op Live in Manchester on November 8th. SHARE SHARE Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft has announced a massive headline show at Manchester's Co-op Live on Saturday, November 8th.

After embarking on the biggest stadium tour of the year as a special guest to Oasis at the band's reunion shows, Ashcroft will take top billing at the new arena.

This announcement follows the exciting news of Ashcroft's brand new album Lovin’ You, set for release on October 3, 2025. His seventh solo studio album, Lovin’ You marks his first all-new album since 2018’s Natural Rebel, following the 2021 release of Acoustic Hymns, Vol. 1.

The album kicks off with its first single, Lover, which has already received significant nationwide airplay. The song, which interpolates Joan Armatrading’s iconic hit Love And Affection, has earned praise from Armatrading herself: “I love how he’s used my song and I love his song.”

With Lovin’ You, Ashcroft finds himself at the peak of his musical prowess. The record showcases his versatility, combining his signature string-soaked acoustic balladry with anthemic indie-rock, Americana, soul, and even glitchy electro beats. Its themes explore love, romance, and messages of support for those facing life’s challenges. The album was co-produced by Richard, Chris Potter, and Emre Ramazanoglu, with a standout track titled I’m A Rebel, co-written and produced with the legendary Mirwais, known for his work with Madonna.

Lovin’ You is now available for pre-order, with multiple formats including standard black vinyl, CD, and digital. Exclusive vinyl variants are available, with a neon orange version offered at Ashcroft's official store, an orange vinyl available on Amazon UK, and a blue vinyl exclusively available at select independent stores.

A two-time Ivor Novello Award winner, Ashcroft has firmly established himself as one of the most accomplished and influential songwriters of his generation. His career spans three decades, starting with his groundbreaking work with The Verve, including the multi-platinum-selling Urban Hymns, which features iconic hits like Bitter Sweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work, Lucky Man, and Sonnet. The Verve's success continued with their second number 1 album, Forth, and three BRIT Awards.

As a solo artist, Ashcroft’s debut album Alone With Everybody shot to #1, with all five of his subsequent studio albums landing between two and five on the UK charts. Between his work with The Verve and his solo career, Ashcroft has notched up three UK #1 albums, five Top 10 records, and a #1 single, plus five Top 10 hits.

Ashcroft’s longstanding connection with Oasis is well-known, with mutual admiration dating back to their early days touring together before Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher became household names.

Ashcroft will continue to perform as a special guest on all of Oasis’ UK dates this summer.

Lovin’ You is now available to pre-order HERE

Tickets for the Co-op Live concert go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 18th July HERE

Richard Ashcroft – 2025 Tour Dates with Oasis

JULY:

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

23rd - Cornwall, Live At Scurrier House (HEADLINE SHOW)

SEPTEMBER:

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER – HEADLINE SHOW:

8th – Manchester, Co-op Live