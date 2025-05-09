Could Arctic Monkeys be up to something after frontman Alex Turner made a rare appearance at a music bash in London this week? Could the Arctic Monkeys be planning to return after frontman Alex Turner appeared at a music bash in London this week? SHARE SHARE Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner makes rare appearance to honour manager in London

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner made a surprise appearance at the Music Week Awards to honour his manager.

The indie rock legend has been keeping a low-profile with the band having not released any new music since their 2022 LP 'The Car', while they have been on hiatus from playing live since 2023.

However, those in attendance at the bash at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House, on May 8, were left gobsmacked when the 'I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor' hitmaker appeared on stage to present Ian McAndrew with The Strat Award.

Introducing his longtime colleague - whose clients include Travis, Royal Blood, Fontaines D.C., Craig David and more - to the stage, Alex said: “Please put your hands together for your 2025 Music Week Strat winner, the one, the only, Mr Ian McAndrew."

The Wildlife Entertainment founder and CEO was also stunned and reacted: “Alex, that was a complete surprise, I had absolutely no idea you were here."

During his speech, Ian revealed he was wearing a vintage Cartier watch once owned by his late hero, The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein.

He said: “I was always, and remain, a huge admirer of Brian Epstein.

“And someone else who was a big admirer of Brian was Tony Stratton-Smith... Tony was a gentleman, he was an adventurer, he was a maverick and, of course, a music manager. It was said that Tony was never happier than when the artists he had so carefully nurtured were fulfilling their creative dreams. And they're sentiments that I share, so I'm very grateful to be accepting this award in his honour."