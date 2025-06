Miles Kane is 'open' to a Last Shadow Puppets reunion with Alex Turner Miles Kane is 'open' to a Last Shadow Puppets reunion with Alex Turner SHARE SHARE Miles Kane is open to Last Shadow Puppets reunion

Miles Kane is "open" to a Last Shadow Puppets reunion.

The indie star formed the supergroup with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2007, and their last album was 2016's Everything You’ve Come to Expect, which was accompanied with a tour.

