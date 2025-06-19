Idris Elba persuaded Slick Rick to release his first album in 26 years Slick Rick fans have Idris Elba to thank for his new album and more to come. SHARE SHARE Slick Rick has revealed he wasn't planning to release a new album until Idris Elba persuaded him

Slick Rick has credited Idris Elba for “pushing” him to make a new album.

The 60-year-old rapper has just released Victory, his first record since 1999’s The Art Of Storytelling, and he had been just “chilling” at home until the Luther star urged him to get back in the studio to make music he could put out on his own 7Wallace label.

Rick, whose real name is Richard Walters, told GRAMMY.com: “I was just chilling. My wife and Idris pushed me to make an album. I was waiting for an opportunity, just popping and weaving for a while, you know?

“When the opportunity came with Idris, I said, ‘What the heck?’"

Rick had initially planned to embrace the streaming industry with occasional singles but, with Idris’ encouragement, he agreed to a full album.

He added: “It was a new day in the industry, you study? People could put a record out and put it on the internet real quick. So that's where my mindset was going, just drop a single here, there, put it on the internet and see how it does. But Idris came and said "Let’s make an album."

The La Di Da Di hitmaker first met Idris at a party and they instantly hit it off.

Asked about their working relationship, he said: “It's always been fun. Met him at a party once; we just clicked. Later on, his people got in touch and said they wanted me to come to England and make an album.”

Despite the long wait for a new album, Rick suggested it won’t be his last.

Asked if he’s planning any more LPs, he said: “I would say so. It depends what the public wants. If the public is hungry and this is an avenue that cures their boredom…”

And despite his advancing years, Rick doesn’t worry about his age or staying relevant.

He said: “I feel great. I think it's all about your mindset, you know what I mean? Once I'm in my hip-hop mind state, age is just a number. It's just like fine wine or cheese. I think hip-hop, if you grow it right, can age like fine wine…

“My mind state now is just entertaining myself. And then by me entertaining myself is where people come and say, "What the f***’s going on over here?”