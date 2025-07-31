The top 5 K-pop songs to listen to if you enjoyed Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Contact Music’s editors have compiled a list of the best K-pop songs to add to your playlist if you can’t get enough of the Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters. SHARE SHARE Blackpink was one of the inspirations behind K-pop Demon Hunters' girl group HUNTR/X

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters has become one of the biggest films and soundtracks of the summer. The film has nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s Golden sitting at no.2, just below Alex Warren’s hit Ordinary.

With HUNTR/X’s powerful vocals and Saja Boys’ addictive harmonies, it comes as no surprise that the film’s songs are charting globally at positions even real-life acts would envy.

If you’re looking to add more songs to your KPop Demon Hunters playlist, Contact Music’s editors have made a list of the top K-pop songs a fan of the film would enjoy.

1. DDU-DU DDU-DU by Blackpink

If you’re a seasoned K-pop fan, you may have been able to instantly notice the similarities between HUNTR/X and Blackpink, and it’s not a coincidence.

In an interview with Forbes, the film’s director Maggie Kang said that they looked to an array of different K-pop girl groups when creating the fictional HUNTR/X. Included in the lineup were acts like ITZY and Blackpink.

If your favourite original song from the film is How It’s Done, chances are you’ll love DDU-DU DDU-DU. Its strong anthem feel with booming electronic beats is bound to make you feel like you can take down some demons.

2. MAMA by EXO

If the Saja Boys hypnotised you with Your Idol, EXO’s MAMA will be right up your alley. One of the songwriters of the film’s soundtrack as well as the singer behind HUNTR/X member Rumi, EJAE, told Forbes that EXO’s MAMA and Obsession were some of the inspirations behind the track.

The song, which is meant to highlight the fans' obsession and devotion to the Saja Boys, has haunting melodies and a cinematic instrumental as its backdrop.

3. Blue Hour by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

If you weren’t a fan of the Saja Boys’ demon forms and were vibing much more with their sugary pop song Soda Pop, then Blue Hour by TOMORROW X TOGETHER is likely to satisfy those cravings.

Both songs are infectiously upbeat and catchy with puppy-love lyrics and live performances full of bright colors and soft pastels.

4. I AM by IVE

The biggest song to come out of the film is HUNTR/X’s Golden, topping the Billboard Global 200 chart at No. 1 and even getting a David Guetta remix.

I AM by IVE is a soaring, empowering track all about one’s inner strength, much like Golden. Some fans have noticed the similarities between the two, with a mashup of the songs garnering 1.3 million views on YouTube.

5. Wild Flower featuring YouJeen by RM

The duet between Rumi and the Saja Boys’ leader, Jinu is a touching scene in the film and is one of the only times where the music slows down.

The song is an uplifting and emotional love song with an ethereal mix of R+B, Hip Hop, and pop sounds. Wild Flower off of BTS’ member RM’s album Indigo is sonically similar, with lyrics describing the internal struggles of being famous and wanting a quiet and simple life. YouJeen's vocals also create a stunning contrast with RM's rap, much like Rumi and Jinu.