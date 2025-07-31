Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin to replace Foo Fighters Josh Resse The Nine Inch Nails drummer has been reported to become the new drummer for the Foo Fighters. SHARE SHARE Nine Inch Nails' drummer Ilan Rubin will become the new drummer for the Foo Fighters.

Nine Inch Nails' drummer Ilan Rubin is reportedly joining the Foo Fighters after Josh Freese’s departure.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter the drummer has been chosen by Dave Grohl and co after Josh Freese was let go from the Foo Fighters in May.

The news comes after rumours of the late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane and Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron taking on the role.

A photo of Josh was posted to social media by the Nine Inch Nails, alluding to the swapping of the two between bands, with the caption: “Let’s f****** GO."

Josh was previously the drummer for Nine Inch Nails between 2005 and 2008 before being replaced by Ilan.

To read the full story, click here.