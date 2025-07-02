Richard Ashcroft announces first album of new material for seven years Richard Ashcroft has announced he will release his seventh solo studio album Lovin' You on October 3 after he has completed his support dates on the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour. SHARE SHARE Richard Ashcroft

The former Verve frontman drops his seventh solo studio album on October 3. It will be his first LP of all new material since 2018's Natural Rebel.

The Lovin' You album opens with its first single Lover, which interpolates Joan Armatrading's 1976 song Love And Affection.

The single sets the standard for a record that finds Ashcroft at the height of his powers. The album spans the many facets of his sound, from his classic string-soaked acoustic balladry and anthemic indie-rock – through to flashes of Americana, soul and glitch electro beats.

Its themes are intimate and personal, dominated by love, romance and affecting messages of support for those struggling with life's challenges.

Lovin' You album cover





The songs on Lovin' You have been written by Ashcroft, who has co-produced the album with Chris Potter and Emre Ramazanoglu, whilst the track I'm A Rebel, has been co-written and produced with by former Taxi Girl member Mirwais Ahmadzaï, who teamed up with Madonna for her 2000 smash hit single Music.

Lovin' You will be released on standard black vinyl, CD and digital formats along with a range of exclusive vinyl variants – his official store offers a neon orange vinyl, Amazon UK have a regular orange version and select independent stores will stock a blue version.

Ashcroft will be supporting Oasis on the UK and Ireland dates of their upcoming Oasis Live '25 Tour and spoke of his excitement at getting to open for Noel and Liam Gallagher's first concerts together for 16 years.

Ashcroft is joining Liam and Noel on the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour / Credit: Simon Emmett





The 53-year-old musician said when his slot was confirmed last year: "As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis' return was announced.

"I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam's pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

"It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

"Now it's time to create more memories and I'm ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power."

Lovin’ You is now available to pre-order HERE