Richard Ashcroft told Noel Gallagher he was the 'only person' who could open for Oasis Richard Ashcroft told Noel Gallagher he was the 'only person' who could open for Oasis SHARE SHARE Richard Ashcroft told Noel Gallagher he was the "only person" who could open for Oasis

The Verve star Richard Ashcroft has revealed he told Noel Gallagher he was the "only person" who could open for Oasis when they hit the road for their reunion tour this summer.

Gallagher is reuniting with his estranged brother Liam and their bandmates to get the group back on the road this summer for series of sell-out stadium shows on the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour' and The Verve star Ashcroft will be supporting them on all of their UK and Ireland shows - and he's convinced he was the right choice because of his long history with Oasis.

Our full story on the comments from Ashcroft can be found here.