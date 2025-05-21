Robbie Williams unveils new album Britpop, drops rocking lead single with Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Robbie Williams is back with a rock song featuring Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi from his forthcoming album, 'Britpop'. SHARE SHARE Robbie Williams will release the album 'Britpop' in autumn

Robbie Williams is finally set to release the album he always wanted to make after he quit Take That.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker has announced his new record, 'Britpop'; named after the era in which he famously feuded with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

As previously teased, the lead single, 'Rocket', features Black Sabbath axe-slayer Tony Iommi on guitar.

In the upcoming music video, Robbie dons a "punk-inspired outfit – red tartan trousers, heavy chain necklace and a leather biker jacket covered in graffiti – while he moves around several London landmarks accompanied by a flash mob."

Tony also appears alongside the 'Angels' singer in scenes filmed in his hometown of Birmingham.





The album's artwork features the red tracksuit Robbie famously wore to Glastonbury Festival in 1995, where he partied hard with and briefly befriended Oasis frontman Liam, around the same time he quit boy band Take That.

Robbie said of 'Britpop': “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too - I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album. I also can’t wait to perform a song or two from it on my upcoming ‘Britpop’ tour, which I’m opening in the UK, naturally.”

Robbie has also swapped the name of his tour from ‘Robbie Williams Live 2025’ to the 'Britpop Tour'.

The trek kicks off in Edinburgh on May 31, and includes stops in London, Manchester and Bath.

The 51-year-old star will then play dates in Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden.

Noel Gallagher famously branded Robbie the "fat dancer from Take That" in the Britpop days.

Despite trading insults over the years, Robbie has always loved Oasis and regularly admitted he would have preferred to be making that kind of music opposed to Take That.

Stream 'Rocket' now on all major streaming services. 'Britpop' is released this autumn.