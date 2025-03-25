Glastonbury announces lineup for Field of Avalon stage An array of artists will play the Field of Avalon stage, including the Alabama 3, The Fratellis, Rachel Chinouriri, and more. SHARE SHARE Glastonbury Festival has unveiled the lineup for its Field of Avalon stage, with performances from Alabama 3, The Fratellis, Rachel Chinouriri, and more

Glastonbury Festival has unveiled the stars playing the Field of Avalon stage this year.

The iconic stage at the world-famous music extravaganza offers an "eclectic range of music" with a "gender-balanced line-up", per the official Glastonbury website.

And when the festival returns to the hallowed Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, between June 25 and 29, it will play host to the likes of Alabama 3, The Amy Winehouse Band, The Fratellis, Jamie Cullum, Rachel Chinouriri, Sam Ryder, and Terrorvision.

The Field of Avalon lineup announcement comes days after the festival announced its performers for the Acoustic Stage, Glastonbury’s “home of blues, folk, contemporary and country music.”

Glastonbury announced its first round of performers earlier this month, including headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, and The 1975.

On Friday, the English pop-rock band, headed by frontman Matty Healy, will headline Glastonbury for the first time. Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morrissette, and Inhaler will play throughout the day.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will headline Saturday 28 June in Young’s second Glastonbury headlining gig, the first being in 2009.

Charli xcx is also set to play Glasto, hot off the heels of her wildly successful album of the summer ‘BRAT’.

Rodrigo will close out the festival Sunday in her first appearance at Glastonbury since 2022. Before the ‘drivers license’ pop star, Sir Rod Stewart will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Four-time Grammy nominated rapper Doechii will make her Glastonbury debut. Also set to perform at the festival for the first time are Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette, Gracie Abrams, Busta Rhymes, and Lola Young.

Tickets for the highly anticipated festival went on sale in November and, as they do every year, swiftly sold out. Cancelled or returned tickets will be re-released for sale shortly.



