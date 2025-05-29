J-hope teams up with GloRilla on new song Killin' It Girl J-hope and GloRilla have linked up on the new song 'Killin' It Girl'. SHARE SHARE J-hope will return with the new track 'Killin' It Girl' featuring GloRilla on June 13

J-hope is set to release 'Killin' It Girl' featuring rapper GloRilla.

The K-pop idol - who is best known as a member of boy band BTS - will serve up the collaboration on June 13, along with a solo version of the track.

'Killin' It Girl' follows the recent hits 'Sweet Dreams' (featuring Miguel) and 'MONA LISA'.

The song is described in a press release as a "hip-hop track that captures the thrill of falling in love at first sight. Imbued with refreshing honesty, the lyrics depict an infatuation towards a confident and irresistible other."





It adds that GloRilla's "unmistakable delivery and bold charisma bring an extra edge to the track, amplifying its fearless energy."

On the same day of the release, j-hope will conclude his ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

J-hope recently made history as the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium show in North America.

The 31-year-old singer brought his first-ever solo world tour to Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6. Check out a footage from the gig here.