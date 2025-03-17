J-hope to release new solo track Mona Lisa and Sweet Dreams remix this week J-hope will treat fans to a double release this week with a new remix of 'Sweet Dreams' and brand-new track 'Mona Lisa'. SHARE SHARE J-hope has a remix of 'Sweet Dreams' and new song 'Mona Lisa' on the way this week

J-hope is set to release a remix of 'Sweet Dreams' and new song 'Mona Lisa' this week.

The remix of the Miguel-featuring track comes from production duo FNZ and will drop on Tuesday (18.03.25), while the new tune will arrive on Friday (21.03.25).

The BTS star's agency BigHit Music said of the remix: "The funky rhythm and bass line, in addition to the emotional piano melody in the middle, will give off a positive vibe for the upcoming spring."

BigHIt said of the latter track: "Through 'Mona Lisa', J-Hope will sing about how our beauty that attracts others lies not in our appearance but within ourselves."

It's described as "a hip-hop/R'n'B love song and a tribute to celebrating one’s unique beauty."

'Mona Lisa' received its live debut at J-hope's pair of Brooklyn 'Hope On The Stage' shows last week.

The K-pop idol had teased fans during a recent Weverse livestream that more new tunes were on the way.

He said: “Interestingly, all three songs will have different styles.

“While working on a new album, I wondered what kind of music you would enjoy, and the answer was simply ‘good music’.”

Adding that they “are shaping the direction of his musical journey" as he works on a new solo album to follow 2022's 'Jack in the Box'.

J-hope recently teamed up with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver on ‘LV Bag’.

Meanwhile, J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour, 'Hope On The Stage' will see him make history as the first male solo Korean artist to headline a stadium concert in North America when he brings the jaunt to Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in April.

He will also play Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland as part of the North American trek.

J-hope released the EP ‘Hope on the Street Vol. 1’ last year, which featured his BTS bandmate Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, Bad Bunny and Nile Rodgers.

Who noticed J-hope's adorable bunny slippers during his performance of Sweet Dreams on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'?



