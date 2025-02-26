Nile Rodgers and CHIC join stacked Love Supreme Jazz Festival bill Nile Rodgers and CHIC have joined the lineup of this summer’s annual Love Supreme Jazz Festival, where they will join artists Jacob Collier, Maxwell, and Smokey Robinson. SHARE SHARE Nile Rodgers and CHIC join Love Supreme Jazz Festival bill

Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been added to the lineup for this summer’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival.

The soul/funk legends — best known for their disco hits ‘Everybody Dance’, ‘Le Freak’, and ‘Good Times’ — will play the music extravaganza at Glynde Place in East Sussex on July 6, 12 years after they played the very first Love Supreme event.

A statement read: “12 years after an iconic performance at the first ever Love Supreme, Nile Rodgers and CHIC return on Sunday 6th July. Join us to experience a pioneer and hitmaker accompanied by one of the greatest live bands on the planet playing some of the biggest songs of all time.”

Grammy winner Jacob Collier is the headliner on Saturday, July 5, in what marks his first time headlining a major music festival.

Neo-soul sensation Maxwell will headline on the Sunday.

What's more, Motown icon Smokey Robinson will play his first UK show in more than 15 years at Love Supreme.

The lineup also includes 'Free Your Mind' hitmakers En Vogue and soul revivalists Thee Sacred Souls.

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday July 4 to Sunday July 6.

Tickets start at £77 (day, weekend, camping and Supremium tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.