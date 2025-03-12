J-hope to release two more singles varying in style this year J-hope has some more new music on the way for fans this year ahead of a new solo album. SHARE SHARE J-hope performing 'Sweet Dreams' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

J-hope will release two more singles varying in styles this year.

The BTS star recently shared the track 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel - which they performed on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' this week - and he teased fans during a Weverse livestream that more new tunes are on the way.

He said: “Interestingly, all three songs will have different styles.

“While working on a new album, I wondered what kind of music you would enjoy, and the answer was simply ‘good music’.”

Adding that they “are shaping the direction of his musical journey" as he works on a new solo album to follow 2022's 'Jack in the Box'.

As well as 'Sweet Dreams', J-hope recently teamed up with Pharrell Williams and Don Toliver on ‘LV Bag’.

Meanwhile, J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour, 'Hope On The Stage' will see him make history as the first male solo Korean artist to headline a stadium concert in North America when he brings the jaunt to Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in April.

J-hope released the EP ‘Hope on the Street Vol. 1’ last year, which featured his BTS bandmate Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, Bad Bunny and Nile Rodgers.

Did you know funk legend Nile Rodgers worked with another massive K-pop idol? Head here to find out who.







