Pitbull charms London's The O2 for fifth time on Party After Dark Tour

Immediately after stepping off the tube at Greenwich Peninsula, a sea of black suits, ties, shades, crisp white shirts and, crucially, bald caps and drawn on moustaches, awaits.

Yes, the seemingly-endless Pitbull renaissance continues — we’ve not even stepped foot inside the London's The O2 yet, but thousands of friends, couples and families have all got the memo.

After many of the Miami artist’s die-hards enjoy a pop-up DJ set near the venue’s entrance, the night’s support act - longtime household name

Shaggy - warms the crowd up with flirty reggae classics like Mr Boombastic, Angel and, everyone’s favourite, It Wasn’t Me.





It’s still not quite time for the main man, however: instead, turntable-scratching DJ Laz delivers 30 minutes of decade-spanning hits, encompassing everything from the YMCA and Dancing Queen to Party Rock Anthem and Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

It all feels a bit Vegas-meets-student-union, but is undoubtedly a fitting prelude to the glitzy, nostalgia-filled show that follows.

Following a late arrival to the stage, the Pitbull hits come thick and fast for the first 20 minutes or so:

Don’t Stop the Party is a natural opener, eliciting energy on another level and deafening screams, while International Love momentarily becomes an EDM rave.

Before fan favourite Hotel Room Service, he discourages videos from the show being posted to social media. Of course, it’s a tongue-in-cheek comment and we all know this will have the opposite effect, especially as the newfound appreciation for Pitbull is the result of TikTok virality… a cynic might even call it great marketing.

While he’s certainly still got the moves, it does often feel more like mass-karaoke, with the masses in attendance drowning out his vocal with On The Floor and I Like It (sadly there’s no J.Lo or Enrique tonight).

However, it has to be said that the legion of paying fans don’t seem to care. The vast majority of those in seats remain up on their feet throughout, and when Timber, Time Of Our Lives and Fireball arrive in quick succession near the end of the night, it’s clear that everyone is just elated to be able to say they were a part of the Pitbull movement of 2025.

After a night of, albeit expected, cheeky bum slaps and sexual innuendos, it’s refreshing to hear Pitbull open up about his personal journey. After sharing how a supportive former teacher helped him to turn his life around, a photo of one of the schools (and later its students) that he has built in Miami shows a philanthropist behind the bravado.

“Everyone in London tonight, you’re officially a part of the same family,” he says, the unifying message proving powerful before a confetti explosion during set closer Give Me Everything.

There’s no denying the pure joy that his biggest hedonistic throwbacks bring – and, with the current state of the world, carefree catharsis is certainly needed now more than ever.

Rating: 4/5