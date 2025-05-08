The Who's Roger Daltrey receives medical advice ahead of The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour The Who have announced their final ever tour of North America which will begin at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on August 16, and will end on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. SHARE SHARE The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has been given medical advice ahead of embarking on the band's final North American tour.

Roger, 81, and his bandmate Pete Townshend held a press conference on Thursday (08.05.25) at the Iconic Images Gallery in Piccadilly, London, to announce ‘The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’, which will see The Who bring an end to their six-decade spanning career in the US and Canada.

The 'Won't Get Fooled' again singer revealed to assembled media, which included Contact Music, that he has been told by doctors to take a minimum day’s break between every concert.

He said: "My voice specialist said you have to have a day off after every gig, and then after every three gigs, you have to have 10 days off, because otherwise you will wreck your voice."

Roger - who previously revealed earlier this year that he is eyesight his deteriorating as well as going deaf - admitted that the tour is a way for The Who to say thank you to there fans in North America.

He said: "Every musician’s dream in the early '60s was to make it big in the US charts. For The Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever.

"The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great.

“The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

Discussing The Who's farewell lap of North America, Pete, 79, said: "Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal.

“Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our long-time Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy.

“Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

The tour - named after The Who's 1971 track 'The Song Is Over' - is comprised of 16 dates and will kick-off at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on August 16, and will end on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The announcement a few weeks of the band hitting the headlines about Zak Starkey's future in The Who.

The 59-year-old drummer - who is the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr - was fired from the group after almost 30 years playing live with The Who following a disagreement over his performance at a show at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

He was later reinstated with Townshend saying in a statement: "There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and through The Who Fan Club beginning on Tuesday, May 13.

Join the Whooligan Fan Club exclusively HERE at to receive early ticket access, exclusive Whooligan merchandise, and a copy of the previously unreleased album, 'Live At The Oval 1971', which has been newly mixed and mastered from the original tapes.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 16 at 10:00 AM local time at thewho.com/tour/

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

The Who ‘The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’ dates:

AUGUST:

16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER:

2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena