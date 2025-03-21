Kanye West threatens to 'end' Playboi Carti's career Kanye West is hellbent on making Playboi Carti's life a misery, but the keyboard warrior isn't likely to succeed. SHARE SHARE Kanye West has threatened to destroy Playboi Carti's career

Kanye West has threatened to "end" Playboi Carti's career.

The 'Stronger' rapper was left bemused after Carti removed ‘Different Day’ from his record-breaking album ‘Music’ and only included it as a bonus track on an online version.

And amid his endless tirade on X (Twitter), which has seen him take aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, branding the Skims founder a "sex trafficker", Kendrick Lamar and more, he's now said he is intent on derailing his collaborator's career.

A fan had posted: “Kanye can end Carti career fr [sic] but he won’t do that," to which West replied: “I will and I am going to.”

He also fumed: "Carti, you a child. You fake dark. I been in this s*** 30 years and I seen and know what it really is. I am the don. I am the leader.

“This Carti s*** is the final heartbreak. I can deal with Carti. If North was your niece, you wouldn’t let her get trafficked. All this s*** is about clout for all y’all. These my real kids.”

West was furious that Carti called North his niece and mocked him for asking Kardashian if his 11-year-old daughter could feature on his song.

He wrote: “This ***** is stupid, bro. You don’t know, when I’m dealing with my kids, this ain’t your niece, *****. This is my daughter, *****."

He then used a series of antisemitic remarks, which is nothing new from the controversial rapper.

West also slammed fellow rapper Tyler, The Creator in an expletive-laden rant.

The post took aim at ‘Chromakopia’, Tyler’s eighth studio album, which dropped in October 2024 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

West and Tyler — whose real name is Tyler Okonma — have collaborated multiple times, so the outburst was a surprise.

He also stated he didn’t like Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Drake diss song ‘Not Like Us’.

The ‘Heartless’ rapper tweeted: “I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US."

West has recently faced criticism for his antisemitism. He sold T-shirts with swastikas on them, which then led him to be sued and let go by his talent agency.