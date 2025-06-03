Pusha T brands Kanye West 'sick', says their working relationship is no more
Pusha T has spoken out about where he stands with Kanye West and recounted telling the troubled rapper exactly how he feels.
Pusha T has branded Kanye West "sick" and declared their working relationship over.
The rapper was signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label and even became president at one stage.
They've worked together several times over the years, but their relationship hasn't been the same since Kanye's 2022 outbursts, including the antisemitic remarks that saw several huge brands cut ties with him, including Adidas and Balenciaga.
READ ALL about what Pusha T had to say on his old friend and colleague HERE.