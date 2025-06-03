Pusha T brands Kanye West 'sick', says their working relationship is no more Pusha T has spoken out about where he stands with Kanye West and recounted telling the troubled rapper exactly how he feels. SHARE SHARE Pusha T and Kanye West's relationship appears to be over for good

Pusha T has branded Kanye West "sick" and declared their working relationship over.

The rapper was signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label and even became president at one stage.

They've worked together several times over the years, but their relationship hasn't been the same since Kanye's 2022 outbursts, including the antisemitic remarks that saw several huge brands cut ties with him, including Adidas and Balenciaga.

READ ALL about what Pusha T had to say on his old friend and colleague HERE.