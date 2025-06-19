Pusha T has branded Travis Scott a 'w*****' for having 'no loyalty' Push T has explained his disliking of Travis Scott after coming down on his rival on the diss track So Be It. SHARE SHARE Pusha T has launched a fresh attack on Travis Scott

The 48-year-old musician and his Clipse collaborator No Malice has taken aim at the Sicko Mode hitmaker in new track So Be It and he’s explained his dislike of his rival is because he has no “loyalty”.

Asked about the diss track, Pusha told GQ magazine: “The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play [Pharrell Williams] his new album.

“He came to [Pharrell’s] studio. He interrupted a session.

“He sees me and [Malice] there. He’s like, ‘Oh, man, everybody’s here,’ he’s smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f***ing monkey dance. We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it].

“And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”





On Meltdown, Drake’s verse took a swipe at Pharrell for replacing the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton and his friendship with Pusha.

Noting he doesn’t hold his rival “to any standard”, citing Sicko Mode featuring Drake taking a swipe at Kanye West despite Travis’ friendship with the Stronger rapper, he added: “He’s done this a lot. He has no picks. He’ll do this with anybody. He did it with ‘Sicko Mode.’”

And Pusha – who cut ties with Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2022 over the Bound 2 rapper’s antisemitic comments – also recalled Travis urging Future and Metro to tease their Like That song at Rolling Loud festival, the track which sparked Kendrick Lamar’s feud with Drake.

He said: “He was on the stage like, ‘Play that, play that!’

“He don’t have no picks, no loyalty to anybody. He’ll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We’re not in your mix. Keep your mix over there.

“I personally have been removed from that crew and those people for a minute.

“So, that’s where my issue comes in, like, dawg, don’t even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play. To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a w****.”