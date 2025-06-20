TOMORROW x TOGETHER announce ACT : TOMORROW world tour The K-pop band are embarking on their fourth trek across the globe. SHARE SHARE The ACT : TOMORROW kicks off in Seoul on August 22 and 23

TOMORROW X TOGETHER have announced the ACT : TOMORROW world tour.

The South Korean outfit - comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai - shared the news of their next jaunt on the global superfan platform Weverse.

This year, the band made their European tour debut, including their first UK headline show on March 25 at London’s The O2.

The new tour's title is about "moving forward together toward a promised tomorrow."

A poster for the tour depicts the group "united and determined, set against a backdrop of deep indigo skies.

"The radiant stars and an ascending beam of light symbolise their collective strength and ignite anticipation for the upcoming world tour."

ACT : TOMORROW kicks off in Seoul on August 22 and 23 at Gocheok Sky Dome and will be available for online live streaming on the global superfan platform Weverse. Additional tour dates and details will be further announced.

Recently, the band shared the track Love Language and said they intended to make their fans' "hearts flutter" with the tune.



