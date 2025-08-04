Liam Gallagher dedicates Live Forever to those who 'can't be here tonight' after Oasis fan fell to death at Wembley Stadium Oasis returned to Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (03.08.25) - a day after a fan fell to his death during their gig there. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher dedicated Live Forever to those no longer with us after a fan fell to their death at Oasis' Wembley Stadium gig

Liam Gallagher dedicated Live Forever to "all the people who can't be here tonight" at Oasis' Wembley Stadium gig on Sunday (03.08.25) - a day after a fan fell to their death at the same venue.

The Britpop legends - who are currently amidst their Oasis Live '25 reunion tour - were left "shocked and saddened" after a fan died at their concert on Saturday (02.08.25).

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man in his 40s died in the tragic circumstances during the gig.

A statement read: "A man - aged in his 40s - was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

The police encouraged people who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

The statement continued: "The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

"If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101."

Oasis extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.

The band said in a statement: "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

Wembley Stadium also released a statement, saying: "Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers."

And, upon returning to the stage at Wembley the following night, frontman Liam paid tribute to those who are no longer with us.

Liam introduced the 1994 hit by saying: “This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight, but who are here if you know what I mean, and aren’t they looking lovely. Live Forever.”