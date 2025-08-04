Doechii unveils North American Live from the Swamp tour dates Doechii will tour North America this fall as part of her Live from the Swamp tour. SHARE SHARE Doechii has announced the dates for her Live From The Swamp tour

Doechii has officially revealed the North American dates for her highly anticipated Live from the Swamp tour, following an exciting teaser during her dazzling set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Saturday (02.08.25).

The Anxiety hitmaker teased the announcement during her performance, telling the hyped-up crowd: “Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I’m gonna be going on tour on October 14. What’s up, y’all? Bye!” As the words left her lips, a countdown to the tour launch appeared on a big screen at Grant Park, building anticipation for the exciting news to come.

The Live from the Swamp tour will kick off in Chicago on October 14, at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, before hitting cities across North America.

The tour will take Doechii to Toronto, Boston, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and beyond, with dates running through November 10, 2025, in Seattle. Fans can look forward to seeing Doechii perform at major venues like the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Fans have until August 6 to sign up for the pre-sale here.

Here are the confirmed dates for the Live from the Swamp tour:

October

14 – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

17 – Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum

19 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall

21 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

23 – Charlotte, NC, Bojangles Coliseum

27 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

29 – Dallas, TX, Toyota Music Factory

31 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

November

3 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

5 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park - Gallagher Square

7 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10 – Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater