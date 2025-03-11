Doechii hails Lauryn Hill duet 'the greatest honour' Doechii got to join her "hero" Lauryn Hill onstage at Miami's Jazz in the Gardens this past weekend. SHARE SHARE Doechii and Lauryn Hill performed 1998 hit 'Doo Wop (That Thing)' at Miami's Jazz in the Gardens

Doechii gushed that it was "the greatest honour" hip-hop "could give me" sharing a stage with Lauryn Hill.

The 26-year-old rapper was a special guest during the hip-hop and R'n'B icon's set at Miami's Jazz in the Gardens on March 9, joining her for a rendition of 1998 hit 'Doo Wop (That Thing)'.

Hill said: “I want to introduce y’all to another sister."

And the crowd went crazy when the 'Anxiety' star came out.

Doechii - whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon - later took to social media to reflect on how influential Hill has been on her career.

She shared on Instagram: "The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. My mom would play it from top to bottom everyday on my way to school for years.

"I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage. Each song deepened my love for music and my curiosity to write raps. My favorite lyric in Doo Wop is “don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem” that stuck with me anytime I wanted to “get even” or harden my heart towards those who wronged me.

She continued: "I carried your principles with me during my coming of age. And I carry them with me now at this current stage of my career, your lyrics are close to my heart.

"Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God. (sic)"



