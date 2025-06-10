Donald Trump accused of threatening US citizens' 'democratic right' by rapper Doechii amid Los Angeles unrest Rapper Doechii has accused President Donald Trump of trying to take away US citizens' "democratic right" to protest. SHARE SHARE Doechii put Donald Trump on blast for deploying thousands of troops on the streets of Los Angeles after riots broke out after Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Anxiety hitmaker used her time onstage at the BET Awards - where she was crowned Best Female Hip Hop Artist - to lambaste the world leader after he sent out 2,000 National Guardsmen to "address the lawlessness" in the US city amid the unrest over Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also accused Trump of "hoping for chaos so he can justify more crackdowns, more fear, more control."

He also claimed the state would be suing the president.

NEW: We are suing Donald Trump.



This is a manufactured crisis. He is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. constitution.



The illegal order he signed could allow him to send the military into ANY STATE HE WISHES.



Every governor -- red or… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

And at a prestigious awards bash, Doechii accused Trump of trying to take away US citizens' "democratic right" by threatening them with the military whenever they speak against him.

Speaking at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Monday night (09.06.25), she began her winners speech: “As much as I'm honoured by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building.

"There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Doechii continued: “What type of government is that? People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all of the press people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza — we all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it. Thank you, BET."

The protests kicked off on Friday (06.06.25) after a raid on Latino parts of Los Angeles, with the military deployed two days later.

Criticising Trump, Newsom wrote on X: “This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted.

