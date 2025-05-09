Listen: The Weeknd drops Doechii-featuring remix of Timeless The Weeknd has recruited Doechii for the remix of 'Timeless' with Playboi Carti. SHARE SHARE Doechii has worked her magic on The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's 'Timeless'

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s 'Timeless' has received the remix treatment with special guest Doechii.

The new version dropped at midnight (09.05.25) after being teased by the artists on social media.

The 'Anxiety' hitmaker has added the X-rated verse: “Hop in the booth, I advance on the beat/ B****, it’s a wrap like lettuce and cheese/ Why would I f*** a ***** that’s fanned over me/ I do what you ****** do with my hands on my knees/ This s*** too easy."

On another verse, Doechii gives a shout-out to her label, Kendrick Lamar's pgLang.

She spits: “Top Dawg cashin’ out Doechii stock/ Pull up to the pgLang on the dot/ Now I got a timeshare wrist watch/ I been that girl since hopscotch, I’m too legit."

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti will commence the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' in Glendale at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Friday (09.05.26).

The stops include Detroit, Chicago, Inglewood, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Philly, Miami, Toronto, Montreal, Atlanta and Orlando, with the final date set for September 3 in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is currently on the press trail for his new movie 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', which is named after the album of the same name.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - stars alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in the musical psychological thriller film, which is directed by Trey Edward Shults and co-written by filmmaker Reza Fahim and The Weeknd himself.

The 'Cry For Me' singer praised Jenna for being "pretty important" in his career and an impressive figure on set.

Speaking in conversation with the 'Wednesday' star for V magazine, he said : "You’re also a producer on the first film that I’ve ever done, which is kind of cool. So I think you have become a pretty important person in my career.

"The film that we worked on is deeply personal to me, but you brought so much insight to it. It’s no surprise. You’re an incredible actress, but what I discovered on set, and what I love, love, love telling people, is how incredible your instincts are as a storyteller and a filmmaker."