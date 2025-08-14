Rauw Alejandro Unveils Next Album Title as He Scores Hispanic Heritage Honour Rauw Alejandro unveils new album Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 as he’s named 2025 Hispanic Heritage Vision Award honouree. SHARE SHARE Rauw Alejandro unveils next album title

Rauw Alejandro just dropped the name of his next album and he’s picking up a major cultural award while he’s at it.

The global Latin superstar has been named the recipient of the 2025 Hispanic Heritage Award for Vision, by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, recognising his bold creative impact and global influence on Latin music.

The ceremony will take place on September 4 at Washington D.C.’s Warner Theater and air nationally on PBS.

Alongside the announcement, Rauw, 32, revealed the title of his highly anticipated upcoming album: Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 - a new chapter in what he describes as an ongoing tribute to his Puerto Rican roots and the wider Caribbean soundscape.

Rauw said: “Cosa Nuestra has always been my way of representing my island, my culture, and my people—wherever they may be. Every detail—the beats, the visuals, the dancing—reflects part of our Puerto Rican roots and our connection with other sister cultures, because we’ve been shaping the history of music for a long time. During this month of celebration, I’m filled with pride to keep elevating our story and our vibe from a special place,

“Thank you for this Vision Award at the Hispanic Heritage Awards. It’s an honor to join the list of incredible creatives who have received this recognition. This is just the beginning... with my next project ‘Capítulo 0’ I want to keep showcasing not only Puerto Rico, but the full essence of the Caribbean.”

Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO, HHF added: “As an artist in constant motion, Rauw Alejandro embodies the very essence of the Vision Award, bold in creativity, future-focused in his global impact, and unapologetically original in everything he does.

“His work is not just music, it’s a movement that confirms what Latin artists mean to the world.”

Rauw’s latest recognition marks yet another milestone in a career defined by genre-blurring artistry and relentless innovation. From his GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominations to hit collaborations with Bad Bunny, Shakira, Selena Gomez, and Pharrell Williams, Rauw has become one of Latin music’s most versatile and boundary-pushing voices.

His fifth studio album, Cosa Nuestra (2024), debuted at #1 on Spotify and Apple Music globally, and climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200, further cementing his crossover appeal.







