Bad Bunny's world tour to include UK date in London

The Puerto Rican star announced the tour for his latest album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Speaking about his global success with Vogue Magazine the Puerto Rican star—whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio—said, “Success can give you confidence, just like it can give you insecurities; it gave me a lot of confidence, but I’ve always believed more in my ideas than anything else.”

He explained that his confidence got stronger with the release of Un Verano Sin Ti, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys and became the first album by a Latin artist to have 10 billion streams on Spotify.





“That album was the one that taught me that I really can do what I want,” he revealed.





With Debí Tirar Más Foto, which is considered a love letter to his home country and Latin American culture, Bad Bunny broke a Spotify record, earning 36.95 million streams on its first day.





He started thinking about the project at the beginning of 2024, while in Puerto Rico for the “Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián,” a celebration that marks the end of the Christmas season. However, the album wasn’t completed until late 2024 due to his involvement in other projects.





“All my albums I have finished the day before they come out. It’s something I’ve tried to try not to do, but it’s my way,” he explained.





“I’ve always had two writing processes, one is natural, with the songs that just kind of come to you; and the other is more forced, when you are working on something that you know is going to be a hit, so while you’re writing you’re thinking, Acho, people are gonna love this bit, let’s put it in.”





Bad Bunny recently surprised his fans by announcing his world tour, which includes a date in England on June 27, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.