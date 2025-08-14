Rob Beckett gatecrashed Mick Jagger’s 82nd birthday party after getting drunk watching Oasis Rob Beckett has revealed he gatecrashed Mick Jagger’s 82nd birthday celebrations last month, turning up at the Rolling Stones frontman’s star-studded bash after a boozy night at Oasis’ Wembley Stadium show. SHARE SHARE Rob Beckett has shared he gatecrashed Mick Jagger’s 82nd birthday celebrations after a boozy night at Oasis’ Wembley Stadium show

The 39-year-old comedian attended The Rolling Stones legend's party at Chelsea’s exclusive The Rex Rooms as Jimmy Carr’s last-minute plus one, still riding high from watching Noel and Liam Gallagher perform their first London show in 16 years at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast, Beckett told his co-host Josh Widdicombe: “It was a tiny little back room and Mick Jagger was there.

“Obviously, a lot of his ex-wives and children from his ex-wives. There was Mariella Frostrup. Someone Guinness (Lulu), this sort of like fashion lady.

“She looked like Lady Gaga. Sacha Baron Cohen. Ronnie Wood. It was really nice. They were really chatty and hospitable. The music was quite loud.

“I said hello to Mick Jagger. I didn’t properly chat to him because there was another separate room that had him in it with Sacha Baron Cohen.”





The Man of the People star admitted he had “six pints of lager, two espresso martinis, and … a bottle and a half of rosé” before arriving.

He added: “I was chatting to Ronnie Wood and his wife, Sally, who are lovely … Then I was like, I’m too ped to be here. I was so ped.

“And I’m stood wearing a Stone Island anorak with a vodka and soda after being on a motorbike chatting to Ronnie Wood and Sally Wood and Jimmy Carr. And I’m just talking absolute s****.”

When he decided to leave, Beckett says four security staff “frog marched” him out.

He joked: “Maybe I got kicked out. I don’t know! They’re walking me out, like they’re extracting me, like I’m a Rolling Stone and there’s like 10,000 people trying to grab me.”

The following morning, he woke to a message from Ronnie and Sally Wood saying they wanted to attend one of his gigs.

He recalled: “That was one of the most mental nights of my life.”

Jagger’s birthday party was packed with A-listers, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Ronnie Wood, and members of the Gallagher family, who hosted an Oasis afterparty in another part of the venue.