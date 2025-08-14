Sabrina Carpenter confirmed to be collaborating with Taylor Swift Taylor Swift has confirmed that Sabrina Carpenter will be featured on her new album. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift will be joining forces on The Life of a Showgirl

Sabrina Carpenter will be joining Taylor Swift on the star’s upcoming album.

It’s been confirmed that the two popstars will be collaborating after Taylor released the tracklist for her 12th record, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Espresso singer will be featured on the concluding song of the LP, which will also serve as the title track.

Sabrina shared the news on her Instagram Story and wrote: “I know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me."

Taylor recently revealed on the New Heights podcast with her boyfriend Travis Kelce that she wrote the album while on her Eras Tour and wanted to "glamourise all the different aspects" of how it felt.

