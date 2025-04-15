Katy Perry reveals Lifetimes Tour setlist in space Katy Perry showed fans a preview of the setlist for the 'Lifetimes Tour' aboard the Blue Origins rocket. SHARE SHARE Katy Perry revealed the setlist for her Lifetimes Tour in space

Katy Perry used her time in space to tease the setlist for her 'Lifetimes Tour'.

The 'Firework' was part of an all-female mission on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket on Monday (14.04.25), including the Amazon founder's fiancée Lauren Sanchez and presenter Gayle King.

And as well as serenading his co-passengers, Perry filmed herself showing a butterfly-shaped piece of paper with the songs she plans to play on her upcoming jaunt written on it.





Some the song titles were hard to read as the writing was so small, but according to fan page Katy Perry Today, the list is:

1. ARTIFICIAL

2. Chained To The Rhythm

3. Teary Eyes

4. Dark Horse

5. WOMAN’S WORLD

6. California Gurls

7. Teenage Dream

8. Hot N Cold

9. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

10. I Kissed A Girl

11. NIRVANA

12. CRUSH

13. I’M HIS, HE’S MINE

14. Wide Awake

15. CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE (Fan Choice)

16. ALL THE LOVE

17. E.T.

18. Part Of Me

19.

20. Roar

21. Daisies

22. LIFETIMES

23. Firework

The 'Lifetimes Tour' is due to kick off on April 23, in Mexico City, and is set to conclude on December 7, in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Perry also sang a rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' as the Blue Origin rocket descended back to Earth.

The 40-year-old pop star and the other passengers - also including civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and film producer Kerianne Flynn - soared 62 miles above Earth as part of the mission and landed safely back on solid ground after the 11-minute trip.

The mission was the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years.

Perry was interviewed by journalist Charissa Thompson about what space was like and gave the reason as to why she chose to sing 'What A Wonderful World' on the way back down to Earth.

Speaking to Charissa on the Blue Origin webcast, she said: "I've covered that song in the past. My higher self is obviously steering the ship because I had no clue that I would get to sing that in space.

"It's not about me, it's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there, it's about us, it's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.

"It's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it."