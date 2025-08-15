JADE to open for Chappell Roan in Scotland JADE is set to open for Chappell Roan for her two shows in Edinburgh, Scotland this month. SHARE SHARE JADE is set to open for Chappell Roan for two shows in Edinburgh, Scotland

JADE will be supporting Chappell Roan in Scotland.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker will be headlining two nights at the Royal Highlands Showgrounds in Edinburgh on August 26 and 27 as part of the Summer Sessions series and it has been confirmed that the Angel of My Dreams singer will be opening the shows on both dates.

The 32-year-old singer, whose full name is Jade Thirwall, will also be releasing her debut solo album That’s Showbiz Baby on September 12.

JADE recently shared with NME about how her Little Mix history has shaped her solo work and that “this is the new chapter”.

