Live Review: JADE slays her debut live solo performance with soaring vocals

JADE's transition to solo pop artist has been seamless -and it feels like she's only just getting started. JADE's solo career is an exciting chapter for British pop music

“I forgot what this feels like, it’s been too long,” JADE beams early into her debut live performance as a solo artist.

While she may have been absent from the stage since Little Mix split in 2022, her new self-written material is proof (if ever it were needed) that she’s deserving of her time in the spotlight.

Headlining the heaving New Music stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Sunday evening, she gives many of these new tracks their first outing – along with a smattering of covers and fan favourites from her time in the iconic British girl group.

Kicking off with the post-BRAT hedonism of ‘IT girl’, there’s no denying the title as she straddles one of her male dancers and rides him across the stage – a great embodiment of power at play. It’s followed by a censored version of ‘FUFN (F*** You For Now)’ which takes no prisoners; “I’m sure there’s a load of people we’d love to say a few things about but this is the BBC so we’re gonna do the radio friendly version and put our little pinkies up”, she says, settling for a happy medium (though we all know exactly who she’s aiming this comment at).

.@jadethirlwall thanked Little Mix for getting her to where she is today and performed a medley of their greatest hits @BBCR1 #BigWeekend pic.twitter.com/DpoIliXBrg — Contactmusic.com (@Contactmusic) May 25, 2025

All this builds up nicely into a run of Little Mix’s biggest hits, each given a dance-y edit that gets the blood pumping. Of course, the audience goes crazy. “I just wanna say right now that I love the Little Mix girls with all my heart because, without all them girls, I wouldn’t be here on my own,” she says to deafening cheers and screams of support.

“It’s also pretty nice to be able to do my own songs that I’ve written!” she adds before returning to showcasing her own uncompromising hits in the finale. With its unorthodox structure, the rave-y catharsis of music industry lament ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ succeeds the discofied ‘Fantasy’ (which is inspired by “sexual liberation” and ends with a saxophone solo).

“I’ve honestly had the best time,” JADE gushes at the close, the love in the tent for her at boiling point.

“You have been the most insane crowd I could wish for,” she beams; “I’m so grateful”.

While many artists give similar platitudes, it’s clear to see how much this moment means to JADE, who is set to release her debut solo album ‘THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY!’ in September.

“That was the best thing I’ve seen in my life” one superfan enthuses on the way out of the big top. You’d be hard pushed to argue with him.

Words: Ben Jolley