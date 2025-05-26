JADE hints at Little Mix reunion as she wows at first solo concert at Radio 1's Big Weekend JADE has hinted that Little Mix are planning to return in the future. SHARE SHARE JADE wowed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend performing Little Mix's greatest hits and new solo music

Jade Thirlwall hinted at a Little Mix reunion while performing the girl group's 2018 hit 'Wasabi' at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The 'Angel of My Dreams' singer played her debut solo show at the youth radio station's annual gathering, which took place at Liverpool's Sefton Park this weekend.

As well as doing a medley of their greatest hits - 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Sweet Melody', 'Woman Like Me' and 'Touch' - earlier in the set on Sunday (25.05.25), while performing 2018's 'Wasabi', JADE switched the lyrics to: "I bet they gonna break up ... It's a hiatus!"

