Hawkwind and David Bowie musician Simon House dies aged 76 Simon House performed with musical legends and has been remembered as a "sonic architect who helped shape the sound of a generation". SHARE SHARE Simon House became a part of David Bowie's band in 1978

Hawkwind and David Bowie violinist and keyboard player, Simon House, has died aged 76.

The multi-instrumentalist's daughter Holly and Cleopatra Records boss Brian Perera confirmed the sad news of his passing on Sunday (25.05.25). No cause of death was given.

A statement from the latter on the label's Instagram account read: “It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our dear friend and brilliant collaborator.

"Simon wasn’t just a musician — he was a sonic architect who helped shape the sound of a generation. He shared the stage with legends: David Bowie, Lemmy-era Hawkwind, and Nik Turner, always leaving his unmistakable mark.

“From the art-rock brilliance of Bowie’s “Boys Keep Swinging” era to the boundary-pushing tours with Nik and Cleopatra in the ’90s, Simon’s electrifying violin and cosmic keyboard work lifted every track, every show, every moment. His vision brought depth, texture, and soul — he simply made everything better.We miss you deeply, Simon. Rest easy, my friend. Your sound lives on.”

House is best known for his work with space rock band Hawkwind. However, he left to play violin, keyboard and mandolin for music legend David Bowie in 1978.

Before joining Hawkwind in 1974, House played in High Tide and the Third Ear Band, who contributed the soundtrack to Roman Polanski's Macbeth.

House twice rejoined Hawkwind between 1989 and 1991, and 2001 and 2003.



