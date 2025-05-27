Roger Daltrey informed Zak Starkey he was 'retired, not fired' by The Who Roger Daltrey phoned up Zak Starkey to clear up all the confusion about his status in the band. SHARE SHARE The Who's Roger Daltrey clarified that Zak Starkey was 'retired, not fired'

Zak Starkey says The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey told him he had been "retired, not fired" as the band's drummer.

There has been much confusion about the sticksman's status in the band; having been fired and reinstated a couple of times over the past weeks.

Zak recently jumped on the phone with Roger, who informed him that the rock legends - also including guitarist Pete Townshend - had decided to free him of his duties to work on other projects, including his band Mantra Of The Cosmos, but insisted he was not being "fired".

CLICK HERE to read the full article.