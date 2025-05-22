Roger Daltrey doesn't want to be on the road with 'half-hearted' Pete Townshend ahead of ill-fated Who tour Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's relationship has seemingly soured ahead of their final tour. SHARE SHARE Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have had a disagreement ahead of their ill-fated farewell tour

Roger Daltrey has suggested he doesn't want to tour with Pete Townshend after he said he feels like The Who is "flogging a dead horse".

The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers have only just announced their final tour of North America.

Dubbed ‘The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’, it kicks off on August 16 at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida, and is due to wrap on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

