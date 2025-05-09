End of the road for The Who, why are Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend calling time on touring? The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have have announced 'The Song Is Over North America Farwell Tour' which will bring an end to their performing days. SHARE SHARE The Who have announced a farewell tour

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are heading on their final tour of the US and Canada.

At a press conference in London on Thursday (08.05.25), the bandmates announced 'The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’ later this year, starting off the 16 dates at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on August 16, before wrapping things up on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

But why are Roger, 81, and Pete, 79, retiring?




















