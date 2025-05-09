Entire Oasis collection available for first time in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music Oasis' entire back catalogue is now available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. SHARE SHARE The Matt Wilkinson Oasis radio special is available to listen to now

The entire Oasis catalogue is available for the first time in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

Britpop fans will be feeling biblical now that iconic albums such as ‘Definitely Maybe,’ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?,’ ‘Be Here Now’, plus the compilations 'The Masterplan,' 'Time Flies… (1994-2009)' and 'Stop The Clocks' are sounding like never before on the streaming service.

Oasis' label Big Brother Recordings commissioned Grammy award-winning producer, mixer and engineer Ryan Hewitt to recreate these mixes from scratch.

The painstaking task was an 18-month labour of love.

Ryan Hewitt said: “Honouring the original mixes, and the original intention of the sound of these records, which are so loud and explosive, and transferring that to Dolby Atmos was one of the greatest challenges of my career. These records sounded big in the first place, and now they sound even bigger on Apple Music in Spatial Audio whilst honouring the original spirit of the recordings."

He added that the job felt like "a game of Jenga where if you move one wrong piece, it all comes tumbling down.”

Speaking on 'The Matt Wilkinson Show', he expanded: "Oasis music was always produced impeccably - Noel Gallagher, Owen Morris, Mark ’Spike’ Stent and Dave Sardy all understood that the band truly came alive when the jaw-dropping, raw intensity of their gigs was mixed with a touch of studio wizardry."

The arrival of the 'Live Forever' group's music in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos comes ahead of the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour', which kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff.

Liam and Noel Gallagher finally buried the hatchet in 2024, after feuding for 15 years, with the mammoth jaunt set to mark their first concerts in 16 years.

The Matt Wilkinson Oasis radio special is available to listen to here.

Albums now in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos:

Definitely Maybe - 1994

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? - 1995

Be Here Now - 1997

The Masterplan - 1998

Standing On the Shoulder Of Giants - 2000

Familiar To Millions (Live) - 2000

Heathen Chemistry - 2002

Don’t Believe the Truth - 2005

Stop The Clocks - 2006

Dig Out Your Soul - 2008

Time Flies...(1994 - 2009) - 2010

Oasis Knebworth 1996 (Live) - 2021



