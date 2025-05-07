Liam Gallagher insists Oasis fan favourite will be on reunion setlist despite controversy Oasis fans have been wondering if one particular track can still be included in the 'Oasis Live '25' reunion setlist. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher has opened up on Oasis' reunion setlist

Liam Gallagher has insisted Oasis will play 'Hello' on their 'Oasis Live '25' reunion tour.

The 52-year-old Britpop legend and his older brother Noel, 57, are preparing for their highly anticipated reunion run across the UK - which starts at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4 - and fans have been speculating about which songs will make the cut for the setlist.

Some people claimed the opener to 1995 album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' wouldn't be included because of its references to Gary Glitter's track 'Hello, I'm Back Again', and now Liam has responded.

He replied: "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."

The 'Wonderwall' singer also confirmed that 'Round Are Way' - which is a B-side from the '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' era - and 'Standing On the Shoulders of Giants' hit 'Go Let It Out' will be on the setlist.

Liam also offered some insight into how the tracklist for the 'Oasis Live '25' tour will be decided.

Quizzed on whether he or Noel will take the lead - or if it'll be a "joint decision" - he claimed: "Noel is the BOSS."

One fan appears to be close to guessing the final set, as Liam admitted the suggestion - which included their last number one single to date, 'The Importance of Being Idle' - is "not far off" what fans will be treated to.

Meanwhile, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones recently revealed Noel has been writing some new tunes - but he isn't sure if it's for Oasis or another project.

Speaking to NME about the rock band's new album, 'Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait', he spilled: “I asked him what he’d been up to, and he said he’d been doing some writing in the studio...

“I’m assuming he’s doing some writing for either his stuff or if they’re [Oasis] gonna bring out a couple songs, I don’t know.”

The 'Supersonic' hitmakers will reunite for their first shows in 16 years as part of the mammoth 'Oasis Live '25 Tour', after former enemies Noel and Liam ended their lengthy feud.

Kelly said of the sold-out jaunt: “Whether you like their music or not, it’s an energy that’s being put to […] hundreds of thousands of people on a daily basis.

“That can only be a good thing no matter who the performer is. People need it now more than they’ve needed it in a long time."