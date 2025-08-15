Scottish national treasure Susan Boyle delighted with shout-out from Liam Gallagher at Oasis gig Susan Boyle had a song dedicated to her at Oasis' Edinburgh gig last week. SHARE SHARE Susan Boyle was thrilled with her shout-out from Liam Gallagher in Edinburgh

Unlikely Oasis fan Susan Boyle was left delighted by her personal shout-out from frontman Liam Gallagher in Edinburgh.

The 64-year-old Scottish opera singer - who shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 - admitted the Britpop legend "made this old girl's day" after he dedicated Stand By Me to her at their Oasis Live '25 concert at the city's Murrayfield Stadium on August 12.

Before performing the 1997 classic, he said: “This one’s for Susan Boyle.”

Following the show, Liam penned on social media: “THIS ONE’S FOR SUSAN BOYLE. Edinburgh Night Three. 12.08.25.”





Reacting, Boyle shared a snap of her donning a Liam bucket hat and Oasis t-shirt and wrote: "Thanks so much for the dedication @liamgallagher. You’ve made this old girl’s day. Hope to see you and the rest of @oasis at Wembley in September for a wee bit of poznan. Big love to you all. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Liam hit out at Edinburgh council bosses at the Murrayfield last week after they described attendees at the concerts as "mainly middle-aged men who take up more room" and having a "medium to high intoxication" level during a safety briefing last year.

He said: "One second, where do I start here with everyone at the city council? The f****** slags.

"£1 billion pounds we’re bringing to this city over the next three days.£1 billion. But you won’t see any of it because the Lord Provost will be splitting it between (his) posh ugly f****** mates."

Liam added: "We’re still waiting [for] a f****** apology."