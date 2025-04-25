Noel Gallagher's pal Kelly Jones reveals Oasis star has been penning new music Noel Gallagher has been back in the studio ahead of Oasis' reunion tour. SHARE SHARE Noel Gallagher has been busy working on new music ahead of Oasis' huge comeback tour

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has revealed close pal Noel Gallagher has been penning new tunes.

The Welsh rocker didn't, however, know whether the new material being penned by the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter is for the reuniting Britpop legends or another project.

Speaking to NME about the rock band's new album, 'Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait', he spilled: “I asked him what he’d been up to, and he said he’d been doing some writing in the studio,” Kelly explained. He continued: “I’m assuming he’s doing some writing for either his stuff or if they’re [Oasis] gonna bring out a couple songs, I don’t know.”

The 'Supersonic' hitmakers will reunite for their first shows in 16 years as part of the mammoth 'Oasis Live '25 Tour', after former enemies Noel and frontman Liam Gallagher ended their lengthy feud.

Kelly said of the sold-out jaunt: “Whether you like their music or not, it’s an energy that’s being put to […] hundreds of thousands of people on a daily basis.

“That can only be a good thing no matter who the performer is. People need it now more than they’ve needed it in a long time."

