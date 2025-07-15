'Thank you for the love, London...' Nicole Scherzinger achieves incredible UK feat
Nicole Scherzinger's first solo UK show for 13 years has been a phenomenal sales success.
The 47-year-old singer will take to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall on 6 October 2025 for An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, a special one-off performance, and she has thanked her British fans for their unbelievable support.
She said: "Thank you for the love, London. I cannot wait to share this unforgettable night with you."
Nicole will sing her pop hits as well as West End classics along with a live band.
The concert will be Scherzinger’s first in the UK for over a decade – she last performed a short solo show at G-A-Y in London in 2013 and prior to that during 2012’s Killer Love tour.
Scherzinger is currently celebrating a non-stop run of success across stage, screen and studio.
Most recently, she received a frenzied reception in London's West End for her turn in the acclaimed Jamie Lloyd reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, which won her both an Olivier Awards and a Tony for Best Actress.
The Masked Singer judge Nicole has always had a love affair with the UK. She achieved eight 8 UK top 10 singles and two number ones with the Pussycat Dolls and was a judge on The X Factor for two seasons.
Nicole also lives in London with her fiancé Thom Evans.
Announcing her move back in September 2024 on Instagram with a photo of her stood next to a red telephone box, she said: "Guess who’s moved to London."