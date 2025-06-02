AJ McLean teases Liam Payne's unique final project Building the Band AJ McLean says that the upcoming Netflix series 'Building the Band', which features the late One Direction star Liam Payne as a guest judge, is "unlike anything you have ever seen before". SHARE SHARE AJ McLean has revealed all about Liam Payne's last project Building the Band

The Backstreet Boys singer unveiled a first look at the new Netflix series - which was the late One Direction singer's last TV work before his tragic death aged 31 last October after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina - at the streamer's Tudum event on Saturday (31.05.25) and promised viewers that the show is unique.

